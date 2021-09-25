NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 10,880 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

