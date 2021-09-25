Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.13. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 2,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 139,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,713. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.