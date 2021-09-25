NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.78.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.