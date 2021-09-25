Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.31 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $349.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

