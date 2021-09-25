Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.70. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

