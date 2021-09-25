Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

