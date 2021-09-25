Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.