Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.97

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.97 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 156.10 ($2.04). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 288 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.68. The company has a market cap of £45.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

