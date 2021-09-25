Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

NYSE NOC traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.