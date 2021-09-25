Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP Sells $111,887.37 in Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.