Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 2,099 call options.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

