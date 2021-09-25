Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 7.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.93 and last traded at $248.85. Approximately 35,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,406,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

