Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NVZMY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $73.17 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.