O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of O-I Glass worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of OI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.