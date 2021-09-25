O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $862.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

