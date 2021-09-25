O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 842 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 42,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

