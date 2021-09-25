O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 506 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $72,230,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $54,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at $927,596.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,450 shares of company stock valued at $24,172,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

SMAR opened at $76.71 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

