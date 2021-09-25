O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 1,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 324,951 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWTR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

