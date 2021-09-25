O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Shares of MHH stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.