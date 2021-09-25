O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 85.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.