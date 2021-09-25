O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Signature Bank by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

Shares of SBNY opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $272.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.