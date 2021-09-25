O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

RUTH stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

