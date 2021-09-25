Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

