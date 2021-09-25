OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $645,166.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $645,166.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043159 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.