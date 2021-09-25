Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,133. The stock has a market cap of $463.42 million, a PE ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

