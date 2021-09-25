OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OPBK opened at $10.09 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

