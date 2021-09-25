Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. Research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

