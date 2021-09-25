Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

