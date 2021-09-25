Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.60 ($14.82).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.99. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.