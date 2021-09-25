OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.53. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$911.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.