OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.