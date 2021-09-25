Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

