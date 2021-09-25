Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Head-To-Head Review

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and NewMarket, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than NewMarket.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% NewMarket 12.94% 36.19% 13.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and NewMarket’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A NewMarket $2.01 billion 1.83 $270.57 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of NewMarket shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NewMarket beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead. It manages properties owned in Virginia and also provides various administrative services. NewMarket was founded on February 11, 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

