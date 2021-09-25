Origo 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.89 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Origo has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origo has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

