ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

IX stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ORIX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

