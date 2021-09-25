Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.98. 791,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,210. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

