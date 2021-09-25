Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 364,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,196. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

