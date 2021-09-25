Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Trading Down 7.1%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58.

Össur hf. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Össur hf engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe Middle-East and Africa; and Americas and Aisa-Pacific. The company was founded by Össur Kristinsson in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland.

