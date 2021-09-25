Ouroboros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $702.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $2,785.41 and $702.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00070260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00106018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.30 or 1.00011570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.37 or 0.06723765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.56 or 0.00761326 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

