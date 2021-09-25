Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 8778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

