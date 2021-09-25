Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

