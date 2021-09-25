PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

PACCAR stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

