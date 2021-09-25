Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Purchases $14,940.00 in Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative return on equity of 735.72% and a negative net margin of 269.81%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

