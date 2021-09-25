Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.