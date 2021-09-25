Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.