Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,023 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE MSA opened at $142.51 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.