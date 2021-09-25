Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $322.75 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.