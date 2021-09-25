Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $83,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,556.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,360.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $953.57 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.