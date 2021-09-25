Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 478.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

