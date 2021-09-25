Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

