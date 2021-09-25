Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.39.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.